Three arrested in Chennai after their pet Rottweilers attack 5-year-old girl, her mother

Police said the child was playing at a Chennai Corporation park when the dogs, brought in unleashed by their owners, attacked her; both the child and her mother have been hospitalised

May 06, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Thousand Lights Police in Chennai have arrested a breeder and two of his family members after their pet dogs, Rottweilers, attacked a five-year-old girl and her mother, in a park in Nungambakkam.

Sources said the father of the child, a native of Villupuram district, has been doing maintenance work at the park belonging to the Chennai Corporation, near MOP Vaishnav College.

On Sunday, May 5, 2024, the owners of the two dogs took them to the park to play. The unleashed dogs reportedly attacked the child, Suraksha, 5 who was playing. Her mother ran to her rescue, but the dogs attacked her too. The owners of the dogs were standing by helpless, unable to control the animals.

Neighbours came to the rescue of the woman and daughter. The duo was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Following a complaint from them, the police registered a case against the dog owners under Sections 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police sources said the owners, Pugazhendhi, 60, his wife Dhanalakshmi and their son Venkatasan were arrested. The police had already warned the family not to unleash their dogs in public places , but despite the warning, the family let the dogs into the park, unleashed, other local residents said.

