Pet licence, anti-rabies vaccine certificate mandatory for taking dogs for walks in public places: GCC

May 07, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

A day after two Rottweilers mauled a five-year-old girl at a public park, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday issued guidelines for pet ownership, making it mandatory for pet owners to obtain a pet licence and an anti-rabies certificate before taking their pets for a walk in public spaces such as parks, beaches, and streets.

GCC officials will verify the licence and anti-rabies vaccine certificate (also accepted in digital format) before permitting the pets in public spaces. Public park supervisors have received instructions asking them to verify the licence and certificate. As per the advisory, if the dog is categorised as a ‘ferocious breed’, one person will be permitted to take only one dog on a leash for the walk. The dog should also be muzzled.

Of the estimated 25,000 pet dogs in the city, just 236 pets have received a licence from the GCC. Residents have been asked to call the helpline 1913 to complain about ferocious dogs that have been raised without a pet licence and an anti-rabies vaccine.

Online pet licence

Meanwhile, the GCC has also given an advisory to get an online pet licence for dogs. Once an online application is submitted, veterinary officials will visit the applicant’s house to verify the details before issuing the pet license in four days. Residents have been asked to upload a photo of the pet and the owner, details about the breed, colour, and sex of the dog, identity proof of the owner, and anti-rabies certificate while applying for a pet licence online.

After the veterinary officers visit the home, the pet owner will receive an SMS with a link to pay the ₹50 licence fee. Once the payment is completed, the owner will be allowed to download the pet licence.

Girl still in ICU

After being attacked by Rottweiler, R. Suraksha, who is the daughter of the park’s watchman, Ragu, is still in the intensive care unit (ICU) with severe injuries to the scalp, back, and arm. She is scheduled to undergo plastic surgery later this week, sources said.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan visited Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday and assured the parents of all assistance to the injured child.

After the civic body issued a notice to the pet owner who was responsible for the attack on the child and her mother in the park on Sunday, the pets were shifted to Melur near Madurai. “We have alerted the District Collector of Madurai to keep the dogs under observation for 10 days for symptoms of rabies. They have also been asked to send the photograph of the dogs for monitoring by GCC officials every day. The local health officials are also monitoring the dogs,” a GCC official said.

Collecting evidence

On Monday, the police arrested Pugazhendi, his wife Dhanlakshmi and their son Venkateswaran under Sections 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. They were released on their own bonds.

The owners of the dogs have promised to meet the medical expenses of both victims. A senior police officer said: “We are conducting a thorough investigation and collecting evidence. After following due process, we will file a charge sheet in the court against the accused in the case.”