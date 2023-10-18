Elderly man with disability gored by stray cattle in Chennai; Corporation intensifies action

October 18, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

An 80-year-old mute person sustained severe injuries after stray cattle gored him, while he was walking on Car Street in Triplicane, on Wednesday morning, as per CCTV footage obtained from the area.

The man, whose name is yet to be ascertained, was admitted to the T.N. Government Multi-Super-Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate by passers-by, where he is undergoing treatment at present.

According to Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, who visited the victim, the man is out of danger.

This is at least the third such incident to have occurred in the city over the past two months. In August, a nine-year-old schoolgirl was grievously injured after a cow gored her and tossed her up in Arumbakkam. Last month, the Chennai Corporation filed a complaint against a cattle owner at the Ice House police station, after stray cattle on Dr. Besant Road attacked pedestrians.

Triplicane especially, has been facing the issue of stray cattle injuring pedestrians and motorists for several years now.

Following the most recent incident, the Commissioner inspected the area and initiated immediate clearance of stray cattle in the Triplicane area. He also helped Corporation cow catchers load stray cows on to vehicles, and spoke to local residents about the issue.

Challenges faced

Stating that a police complaint would be filed against the cattle owner, Mr. Radhakrishnan told The Hindu, “The man, who faced a near-fatal accident, is now safe. The condition of the man will be monitored by the doctors.”

He also said, “Despite action and an increase in fines, in Triplicane, Arumbakkam, and Nungambakkam, 1,806 cattle are bred. We have so far caught 3,737 cattle this year across the entire city. The owners of these cattle are currently in a dispute with the Corporation, alleging that the capture of the cattle is affecting their livelihoods. The owners tie up their cattle when the GCC vehicles arrive, and once the vehicle leave, they let the cows loose again.”

The Commissioner however reiterated: “The regulations clearly state that if someone wishes to rear cattle on the streets, they must have a 36 sq. ft. area for each cow.”

As per sources, there have been seven cattle-related deaths in the city over the past five years. A security guard on Thulasinga Perumal Koil Street in Triplicane suffered multiple fractures after he was allegedly mauled by a cow recently. On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, a pregnant woman was also attacked, sources in the locality alleged. “The family did not want to press charges. What happened to the elderly disabled man is the tip of the iceberg. There are several who have been injured due to stray cattle in this locality,” a resident alleged.

Cow catchers of the GCC claimed that cattle owners brake the locks of cow depots to take their cattle away illegally. “The owners threaten us when we try to stop them,” a catcher said.

To these allegations, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that if the cattle are found to be causing harm to individuals and if the workers are stopped from doing their job, an FIR will be filed against the owners. “No cattle-related deaths were reported this year, and most of the deaths also included instances of reckless driving. Nevertheless, the issue is serious... We have ensured that the cattle are not harmed while removing them, and if they are milking cattle, they are given proper veterinary treatment and milked at appropriate times,” he added.