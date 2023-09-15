HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Corporation files police complaint against cattle owner in Triplicane

A Corporation official said the owner’s cattle had attacked pedestrians on Dr Besant Road on September 14, 2023

September 15, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Corporation has filed a complaint against a cattle owner at the Ice House police station, after a few cattle, found wandering on Dr. Besant Road created panic when they attacked pedestrians on the night of Thursday, September 14, 2023.  

ALSO READ
Chennai Corporation to increase the number of pounds for stray cattle

A senior official of the Chennai Corporation said a special cattle raid was being conducted in and around Triplicane after complaints were received about pedestrians attacked by stray cattle near the Ice House bus stop on Thursday night.

The Corporation official said four stray cattle have been caught so far. Also, a complaint against the cattle owner, Devaraj, has been filed by the Zonal Health Officer at the Ice House police station, with regard to the cattle attacking members of the public.

It may be recalled that a nine-year-old schoolgirl was grievously injured after a stray cow gored her and tossed her up in Arumbakkam, last month.

Related Topics

Chennai / police / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.