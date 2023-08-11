HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stray cow gores schoolgirl at Arumbakkam, owner of the animal arrested

The schoolgirl was returning home on foot along with her mother and brother on Elango Street in MMDA Colony when the cow suddenly turned around and charged at her

August 11, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNA

The Hindu Bureau
A video grab of a schoolgirl being attacked by the cow at Arumbakkam on Wednesday.

A video grab of a schoolgirl being attacked by the cow at Arumbakkam on Wednesday.

I

A nine-year-old schoolgirl was grievously injured after a cow gored her and tossed her up on Wednesday on a narrow lane in MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, following which Arumbakkam police arrested the animal’s owner.

The girl has been identified as J. Ayisha, a Class IV student from Gandhi Nagar in Choolaimedu. On Wednesday, when she was walking along with her mother Ashrin Banu and her five-year-old brother near the Greater Chennai Corporation park on Elango Street in MMDA Colony, the animal attacked her.

A herd of eight cattle was roaming the street. While the girl was walking behind the cow and a calf, the cow turned around and charged at Ayisha. A CCTV footage shows the cow tossing the girl in air and repeatedly attacking her.

Ms. Banu attempted to chase the animal away by throwing stones, but in vain.

The footage showed a few residents passively watching the attack, while a few others attempted to chase the animal away.

The cow repeatedly attacked the girl and let her off after the onlookers beat it with a stick.

The police said that the grievously injured girl was taken to a hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by Ms. Banu, the Arumbakkam police took up investigation.

The owner of the cow, S. Vicky, 26, of Arumbakkam was arrested on charge of endangering the lives of members of the public with negligent conduct.

On Wednesday night, stray cows were rounded up and taken to the veterinary shed in Perambur.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian visited the child in the hospital.

Related Topics

Chennai / animal

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.