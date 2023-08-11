HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Corporation to increase the number of pounds for stray cattle

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said the GCC, apart from intensifying the raids using the 15 vehicles capable of catching 60 cows a day, has taken steps like taking action on people not having any cattle shelter

August 11, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Corporation is planning to coordinate with NGOs and goshalas outside the city limits to take care of abandoned cattle, especially calf and oxen, roaming the streets in Chennai.

The Corporation is planning to coordinate with NGOs and goshalas outside the city limits to take care of abandoned cattle, especially calf and oxen, roaming the streets in Chennai. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The Greater Chennai Corporation will increase the number of pounds for stray cattle and start removing cattle from the streets of the city.

A girl was gored by a cow on Wednesday while she was walking on Elango Street, MMDA Colony R Block, Arumbakkam.On Thursday, residents shared a video of the incident on social media, following which the Corporation announced that an FIR has been registered against the owner of the cow.

Local residents alleged that the same cow had injured many residents in the locality and one of them died of injuries. A resident said the animal started showing signs of aggression only after the owner of the cow started injecting it with hormones for increasing milk production.

Kamal, grandfather of the girl child, said the child sustained injuries in the head.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said the GCC was committed to ensuring that such incidents could be avoided.

“Apart from intensifying the raids using the 15 vehicles capable of catching 60 cows a day, other steps like taking action on people not having any cattle shelter and who depend on streets are prevented from rearing cattle,” he said.

“We will increase the pounds from two, one at Pudupet and another at Perambur, to at least five. Will coordinate with NGOs and goshalas outside the city limits to take care of abandoned cattle, especially calf and oxen,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

The animal has been kept under observation by the civic body and the Commissioner inspected the pound in Perambur where the animal had been impounded.

“Residents should have 36 sq. ft. area for one cow. We impound 500 animals per month,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

V. Sukumar Babu, former AIADMK floor leader of Corporation Council, said many people had started rearing cows, violating rules andcausing road accidents.

“Cow dung has turned roads slippery,increasing the risk of accidents,” he said.

According to estimates, more than 20,000 animals are reared in the city.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / animal

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.