Chennai Corporation to increase the number of pounds for stray cattle

August 11, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will increase the number of pounds for stray cattle and start removing cattle from the streets of the city.

A girl was gored by a cow on Wednesday while she was walking on Elango Street, MMDA Colony R Block, Arumbakkam.On Thursday, residents shared a video of the incident on social media, following which the Corporation announced that an FIR has been registered against the owner of the cow.

Local residents alleged that the same cow had injured many residents in the locality and one of them died of injuries. A resident said the animal started showing signs of aggression only after the owner of the cow started injecting it with hormones for increasing milk production.

Kamal, grandfather of the girl child, said the child sustained injuries in the head.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said the GCC was committed to ensuring that such incidents could be avoided.

“Apart from intensifying the raids using the 15 vehicles capable of catching 60 cows a day, other steps like taking action on people not having any cattle shelter and who depend on streets are prevented from rearing cattle,” he said.

“We will increase the pounds from two, one at Pudupet and another at Perambur, to at least five. Will coordinate with NGOs and goshalas outside the city limits to take care of abandoned cattle, especially calf and oxen,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

The animal has been kept under observation by the civic body and the Commissioner inspected the pound in Perambur where the animal had been impounded.

“Residents should have 36 sq. ft. area for one cow. We impound 500 animals per month,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

V. Sukumar Babu, former AIADMK floor leader of Corporation Council, said many people had started rearing cows, violating rules andcausing road accidents.

“Cow dung has turned roads slippery,increasing the risk of accidents,” he said.

According to estimates, more than 20,000 animals are reared in the city.