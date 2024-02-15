Chennai Metro Rail’s ‘pink squad‘ to enhance women passengers’ safety

February 15, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to improve the safety of women commuters, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has recruited about 20 to 25 women trained in martial arts to carry out round-the-clock patrolling on the metro trains and in the stations.

According to sources in the CMRL, the ‘pink squad’, which will be launched today, will address the grievances of women passengers. “These are personnel who have obtained brown belt in martial arts, and they have been briefed on how to improve the security of women passengers. They will be like roving attendants keeping a check on the trains and stations moving about each train and station round the clock,” an official said.

Sources said there have been instances where male passengers continued to occupy seats in the women’s coach even after the staff members making announcements and requesting them to move the general coaches. Of the four coaches in the Chennai Metro Rail trains, three are for all passengers, and one has been reserved exclusively for women.

The ‘pink squad’ was formed following suggestions based on a survey on the safety of women passengers carried out last year. Of the 12,000 women who took part in the survey, majority of them said they felt safe travelling on the metro trains. However, they highlighted issues that “persist in the system.”

One of the issue was of men occupying seats in the women’s coach, and that of many of them being unaware of the presence of police personnel at the station and even the CMRL customer care number. Following the results of the survey, the CMRL, besides improving the CCTV surveillance, decided to launch the squad, and a helpline for women.

“If men are occupying women coaches, they will be instructed to leave and take a seat in the general compartment. Women in the other coaches can also convey their grievances to these squad members and they will have it addressed,” another official said.