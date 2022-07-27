Morning Digest | SC asks govt whether promises of ‘irrational’ poll freebies can be curbed; Record bids on spectrum auction Day 1, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Can promises of ‘irrational’ poll freebies be curbed, Supreme Court asks government

The Supreme Court on July 26 orally asked the Centre to find out from the Finance Commission whether there is a way to curb political parties from promising and distributing "irrational freebies" during election campaigns.

Spectrum auction | Bids worth ₹1.45 lakh crore placed on Day 1

The government on Tuesday received record bids worth ₹1.45 lakh crore on the first day of the largest-ever auction for telecom airwaves, surpassing the expectations of bids worth ₹80,000 crore-₹90,000 crore from the entire auction.

Will continue to turn to you for counsel, PM Modi tells Ram Nath Kovind in letter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed former President Ram Nath Kovind's personal journey from a small village to the highest office in the country a "a parable for our country's evolution and development, and an inspiration for our society". He said this in a letter that he wrote to Mr. Kovind on the eve of his demitting the office of President of India on July 24. Mr. Modi also stated that he would continue to turn to Mr. Kovind for advice and counsel.

Spurious liquor claims 36 lives in dry Gujarat

As many as 36 people died after consuming spurious liquor in the Botad district of Gujarat, where prohibition is in force. Over 40 people are battling for life in various hospitals in Botad, Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad.

Generation of unique disability IDs ramped up

The generation of unique disability IDs (UDIDs) had increased from an average of 5,000 IDs a day to an average of 7,000 to 9,000 daily during the 90-day Azadi Se Antodaya Tak campaign, officials of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) of the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said on Tuesday.

Meghalaya BJP leader accused of running brothel arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard R. Marak, accused of running a brothel, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

Bajrang Dal members create ruckus at Mangaluru pub

A day after a group of Bajrang Dal members allegedly created ruckus at a pub in Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka, the City Police on Tuesday decided to initiate only security proceedings under Sections 107 and 110 of the Code of Criminal Procedure as neither the affected students nor the pub management came forward to file a complaint.

At summit in Bangladesh, eight developing nations raise need to overcome energy, currency crises

Business leaders and officials from eight developing nations meeting in Bangladesh on Tuesday said more cooperation was needed among them to overcome dwindling foreign currency reserves, a growing energy crisis and supply chain disruptions.

Defence Ministry approves arms procurement proposals worth ₹28,732 crore

The Defence Ministry on July 26 approved the procurement of military equipment and weapons worth ₹28,000 crore, which included swarm drones, carbines and bulletproof jackets.

Parliament proceedings | Over 1800 NGOs’ FCRA licences cancelled in 3 years: Govt.

Over 1,800 NGOs’ FCRA licences were cancelled by the government for the violation of provisions of the law in the last three years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said here on Tuesday.

Home Ministry gives security clearance to Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson

The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted security clearance to Air India’s CEO and MD-designate Campbell Wilson. The decision will pave the way for Mr. Wilson to formally take charge of the airline. Mr Wilson, a New Zelander, joined the airline on June 20.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman makes first visit to EU nations since Khashoggi killing

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for Greece and France, state news agency SPA reported, his first visits to a member state of the European Union since the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Watch | This is how Chennai is decked up for the 44th Chess Olympiad

The All-India Chess Federation, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, is just a few moves away from hosting the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad.

Amarnath Yatra suspended due to heavy rains

Amarnath Yatra has been suspended between Panchtarni and the cave due to inclement weather, officials said on July 26. Heavy rainfall occurred in the mountains around the holy cave shrine this afternoon due to which water level in a nearby stream also rose, they said.

Parliamentary panel examining age of marriage to seek extension

The Parliamentary panel constituted to examine the Bill that seeks to raise the age of marriage for women to 21 years is likely to seek yet another extension for three months to submit its report.

Jaishankar meets USAID chief Samantha Power

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on July 26 held talks with visiting USAID administrator Samantha Power, focusing on global developments including challenges such as food and energy security.

‘LIC stock performance must be gauged over medium term’

The LIC Board and management ‘have been continuously engaged’ in improving its performance parameters and the performance of the recently listed insurance behemoth’s shares must be analysed over a longer period, the Finance Ministry told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI | Record-setting India have their sights on clean sweep

A ruthless Indian team is unlikely to take its foot off the pedal as it aims to top up a world-record-winning feat with another clean sweep against the West Indies on Wednesday. India created a world record on Sunday by sealing their 12th consecutive series win in the ODI format against the West Indies — the most against a team.