Watch | This is how Chennai is decked up for the 44th Chess Olympiad

A video on how Chennai prepares for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad

A video on how Chennai prepares for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad

The All-India Chess Federation, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, is just a few moves away from hosting the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad.

This event is set to happen in Mamallapuram near Chennai and will go on from July 28 to August 10.

The event mascot, Thambi, the knight in white veshti, has been placed in important tourist locations to attract more buzz for the event.

The mega chess event is about to see a participation of around 1700 players, officials and volunteers.

Around 1800 rooms in the nearby five-star hotels and another 650 in four-star properties are blocked.

Nearly 125 buses, 100s SUVs and six high-end luxury cars will transport players and dignitaries during the event.