Amarnath Yatra suspended due to heavy rains
The Amarnath yatra will be resumed once the weather improves
Amarnath Yatra has been suspended between Panchtarni and the cave due to inclement weather, officials said on July 26.
Heavy rainfall occurred in the mountains around the holy cave shrine this afternoon due to which water level in a nearby stream also rose, they said.
The pilgrims were rushed back to Panchtarni camp, the officials said, adding that there are no reports of any loss of life or injuries or damage to property due to the rains.
The yatra will be resumed once the weather improves, officials added.
