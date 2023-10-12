An average of 70 roads constructed in Chennai city every day; All road works taken up under contract to be completed before monsoon: Minister K.N. Nehru

October 12, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

An average of 70 roads are being constructed in Chennai every day and all the road works undertaken on contract will be completed within a week before monsoon, stated Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru. Speaking on the sidelines of an event on Thursday, October 12, he added that the contractors have been requested to not cut roads for the next two months followed by a meeting with the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Steps are under way to complete the work being carried out on Poonamallee Main Road by the Highways Department, he said.

According to him: all the contracted road works will be completed within a week before monsoon and the ongoing stormwater drain work will be finished soon.

Mr. Nehru told reporters, “In this way, no new road cuts are expected to be done by the contractors and repair work of previously cut roads is being carried out by the Corporation. All the contracted road work by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board [TNEB] will be completed soon.”

He mentioned that 3,877 road works have been completed in the areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation so far. On Wednesday, October 11, as per the Corporation, of the six bus route roads in Zones 1, 2, 5, 10, 12 and 13, milling work was done on two roads and relaying in four under Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (Turif) 2023-2024, and of the 38 interior roads, 21 roads were laid during the daylight in coordination with Greater Chennai Police under Nagarpura Salai Mempattu Thittam (NSMT).

In Zone 6, where the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board had issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Main Road on July 11, 2022, stormwater drain works in Ward 150 are in progress, and the proposal is ready to relay the interior road, according to the civic body.

The Minister said this after he handed out educational assistance worth ₹87,44,500 to Chennai Corporation school students who had excelled in their Class X and XII public examinations and the teachers who assisted them at the Ripon Buildings.

A total of 1,506 students were awarded scholarships worth ₹87,44,500. Among them were 707 students who had scored excellent marks in Class X and XII. A total of 494 teachers and 305 higher education students were also felicitated.