Chennai Corporation, Highways Department swap roads in city

October 07, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has accorded sanction to transfer 19 roads belonging to the Highways Department running to a combined length of 35.77 km to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Similarly, the civic body handed over five roads running to a length of 6.63 km to the department. The exchange was carried out after an agreement was signed and would help in better maintenance and management of the roads.

A stretch of Velachery Main Road from Little Mount Road to Vijayanagar bus stop, Little Mount-Raj Bhavan Halda Junction Road, Ashok Nagar 11th Avenue and 1st Avenue and Mount Poonamallee Avadi Road have been handed over by the Corporation. These are missing links of State Highways or continuation of such roads that carry large volumes of traffic.

Roads that are inside residential areas such as Nanganallur Road, Puzhuthivakkam Road, Valasaravakkam-Ramapuram Road, Nerkundram Road, Perambur Cross Road, Basin Road, and Chinnasekkadu Road have been handed over to the Corporation, said official sources in the Highways Department.

Work in progress

Works that have been rendered or are under way would be completed by the respective departments within a fixed time frame before being handed over. Former officials of the Highways Department said that roads such as Kodambakkam High Road and Mambalam High Road were under its control but handed over to the civic body over a period of time.

Manikantan, a resident of Velachery, said whichever department took control of the road should ensure that it was free from potholes. Both the Corporation and the Highways Department had been facing problems in this area. “Maps of service utilities, including power lines and water mains, running under the roads should be maintained by the respective departments. This would make things easier for the road users as well,” he added.