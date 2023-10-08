HamberMenu
Hardship on Kamakoti Nagar Main Road; key road in Vandalur dimly lit

October 08, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kamakoti Nagar at Pallikaranai is a big locality. After the Pallikaranai panchayat was merged with the Chennai Corporation, the residents expected good roads. But the roads remain bad. The First Main Road of Kamakoti Nagar, which serves as the link road for the busy Velachery Main Road, is battered and potholed. Moreover, the road, which has several commercial establishments and a few private schools, gets choked with heavy traffic at peak hours. While motorists are suffering from a narrow stretch and a poor road condition, the pedestrians are more affected by the lack of sufficient space to walk, as shops have encroached the road margins. As the monsoon is approaching, the residents request the Corporation to relay the road and remove the encroachments.

T. Amudhan,

Kamakoti Nagar

4th Street,

Pallikaranai.

Corporation responds:

A senior Corporation official says the road, which is in Ward 189, will be repaired before the monsoon sets in.

-------------------------

Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road has become a busy road with several industries and educational institutions around. But motorists are inconvenienced by poor street lighting on a few stretches and the absence of a signal at Vengambakkam. The Tambaram police should install a signal at Vengambakkam and the Highways Department should improve the lighting.

S. Mohan,

Vengambakkam.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

