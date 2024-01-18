GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ahead of PM Modi’s Chennai visit on January 19, police set up five-tier security arrangement

Mr. Modi will inaugurate the sixth Khelo India Youth Games, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium; the police have declared ‘Red Zones’ at several key spots in the city, prohibiting the flying of drones and other aerial objects

January 18, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Security has been beefed up, and intensive checking and surveillance are underway at Periamet, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai Airport, Raj Bhavan, Guindy, Adyar INS and surrounding areas ahead of the PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on January 19, 2024

The Greater Chennai City Police is preparing to set up a five-tier security arrangement, with the deployment of 22,000 police personnel, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai, on Friday, January 19, 2024. Mr. Modi will inaugurate the sixth Khelo India Youth Games on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Periamet.

ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi to visit Srirangam, Rameswaram temples on January 20

To review security measures for the PM’s visit, Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore conducted a special security review meeting with Additional Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police. Accordingly, a total of 22,000 police personnel including Additional Commissioners of Police, as well as other officers and personnel from the Law and Order, Crime, Traffic and Special Units, the Armed Reserve, the Commando Force and police personnel from the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP), will be deployed to provide a five-layer security cover.

Security has been beefed up, and intensive checking and surveillance are underway at Periamet, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai Airport, Raj Bhavan, Guindy, Adyar INS and surrounding areas ahead of the PM’s visit. Vehicle checks at important junctions, and checks in hotels are also ongoing. Apart from this, police officers and personnel are intensively monitoring important railway stations and bus terminals.

ALSO READ
GCC to create parking slots in parks, playgrounds and schools for Khelo India

In view of the security measures in place, key public spots that fall under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police including the Chennai Airport, INS Adyar, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Periamet, Raj Bhavan and the route from INS Adyar to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium; the route from the stadium to Raj Bhavan and from Raj Bhavan to Chennai Airport have been declared as ‘Red Zones’ and the flying of drone cameras or any other aerial objects has been banned on Friday and Saturday, January 20.

The flying of any aerial objects has also been banned under the entire Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction on these dates, according to a press release.

