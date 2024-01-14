Cycle rally organised at Marina beach to raise awareness on Khelo India Youth Games

January 14, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Chennai

Mylapore MLA Dha Velu flagged off a cycle rally Marina beach on Sunday to spread awareness on the Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu.

More than 500 people participated in the cycle rally, organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu in association with the Tamil Nadu Cycling Association (TNCA). The rally started from Light House and passed through Besant Nagar Beach before circling back and ending at Marina beach, covering a total distance of 15 km.

Participants were provided medals and certificates. The rally saw the participation of national cyclists Joel Sundaram, Vasanth, and Sasi, and Sholinganallur MLA Aravind Ramesh.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu has been organising various events to spread the message and spirit of Khelo India Youth Games. The sixth edition of the games will be held from January 19 to 31 across four cities in the State – Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, and Madurai. More than 6,000 sportspersons from across the country will compete in 26 different sports disciplines.

Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, J. Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, and officials from the TNCA were present.