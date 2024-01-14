GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cycle rally organised at Marina beach to raise awareness on Khelo India Youth Games

It saw the participation of national cyclists Joel Sundaram, Vasanth, and Sasi

January 14, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Mylapore MLA Dha Velu flagged off a cycle rally Marina beach on Sunday to spread awareness on the Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu.

More than 500 people participated in the cycle rally, organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu in association with the Tamil Nadu Cycling Association (TNCA). The rally started from Light House and passed through Besant Nagar Beach before circling back and ending at Marina beach, covering a total distance of 15 km.

Participants were provided medals and certificates. The rally saw the participation of national cyclists Joel Sundaram, Vasanth, and Sasi, and Sholinganallur MLA Aravind Ramesh.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu has been organising various events to spread the message and spirit of Khelo India Youth Games. The sixth edition of the games will be held from January 19 to 31 across four cities in the State – Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, and Madurai. More than 6,000 sportspersons from across the country will compete in 26 different sports disciplines.

Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, J. Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, and officials from the TNCA were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.