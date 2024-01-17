GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prime Minister to visit Srirangam, Rameswaram temples

January 17, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam and Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Saturday, leaders of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit said here on Wednesday.

Mr. Modi will reach Chennai on Friday to inaugurate the sixth Khelo India Youth Games, which is being held for the first time in South India. According to party leaders, he will be staying in Chennai on Friday night and visit the two temples on Saturday, ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

V.P. Duraisamy, BJP State vice-president, while addressing media here on Wednesday, said the party had planned a rousing welcome to the Prime Minister during his Chennai visit.

