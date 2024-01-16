GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GCC to create parking slots in parks, playgrounds and schools for Khelo India

Corporation officials held discussions with the SDAT officials and the event handlers about parking and other arrangements

January 16, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan and Chennai Traffic Police Additional Commissioner R.Sudhakar inspected various locations on Tuesday to finalise parking spaces to ease congestion in the city.

Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan and Chennai Traffic Police Additional Commissioner R.Sudhakar inspected various locations on Tuesday to finalise parking spaces to ease congestion in the city. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation will earmark parking spaces for vehicles in parks, playgrounds and schools for the Khelo India events.

According to a press release, Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan and Chennai Traffic Police Additional Commissioner R.Sudhakar inspected various locations on Tuesday to finalise the parking spaces to ease congestion in the city.  Dr.Radhakrishnan discussed parking and other issues at the Nehru stadium, indoor stadium, circus ground, My Ladye’s Park, Kannappar Thidal, Corporation school near RTO office, Pulianthope on Tuesday. 

Mr. Radhakrishnan also held discussions with SDAT Member Secretary J.Meghantha Reddy about parking areas in circus ground and Kannapar Thidal. The civic body will complete civic infrastructure work near Nehru Park, the venue for archery and squash events. Corporation officials held discussions with the SDAT officials and the event handlers about parking and other arrangements.

The Chennai Corporation has started sprucing up Gangu Reddy subway as it is adjacent to the entrance of the venue. Officials also inspected areas in and around SDAT facilities in Nungambakkam, for debris and garbage removal, sprucing up of roads and attending to parking issues.

Work near SDAT swimming pool in Velachery and shooting complex at Guru Nanak College will also be taken up shortly. GCC officials, Urbaser Sumeet personnel, sports department officials and Guru Nanak college shooting complex coaches and administrators were present on the occasion, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.