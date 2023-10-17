182 teachers from Tamil Nadu districts transferred to Greater Chennai Corporation schools

October 17, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

Serving as a relief to several district-level teachers across Tamil Nadu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya issued transfer orders to 182 teachers of middle, graduate and post-graduate teachers transferred through counselling to the schools under Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Monday, October 16.

There are 420 schools - 119 primary schools, 92 middle schools, 38 high schools and 32 higher secondary schools including the 139 schools in extended areas such as Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Chennai district areas - operating with the Greater Chennai Corporation.

At the transfer counselling held in the Amma Maaligai in the Ripon Building premises, teachers claimed that after 10 years this exercise was done and teachers who had been travelling long distances between Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram highly benefitted from this. Few from other areas such as Tenkasi and Tiruchi whose family are in Chennai are also benefited, they added.

One teacher at the counselling, requesting anonymity, claimed there was corruption involved in the transfer process for years, but this process after a decade is transparent.

As per official sources, of the over 200 vacancies allotted to be filled by faculty from other districts in the 139 schools in the extended areas, 182 were filled through this counselling.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari and several officials were present at the event.