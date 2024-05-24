GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.S. envoy to India expresses hope that American consulate could be established in Bengaluru in coming year

U.S. ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said that ‘it sometimes takes 5-10 years (to establish a consulate)‘

Updated - May 24, 2024 04:32 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 04:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of US ambassador in India Eric Garcetti

A file photo of US ambassador in India Eric Garcetti

U.S. ambassador to India Eric Garcetti expressed hope that the proposed American cin Bengaluru could be established in the coming year.

Addressing the U.S.-India Commercial Space Cooperation Conference, Mr. Garcetti said that during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States in 2023, he and US President Joe Biden announced the opening of two more consulates in India.

“He (Modi) and President Biden announced that we would open not just one, but two more consulates on top of our five hosts in India, and one of them would be right here in Bengaluru. It sometimes takes 5-10 years (to establish a consulate). I said, let’s see if we can get it done this coming year. So we’re so excited to do that,” Mr. Garcetti said.

In 2023, the U.S. announced plans to open new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) in addition to the consulates in Mumbai (Maharashtra), Kolkata (West Bengal), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Hyderabad (Telangana), and the US embassy in New Delhi.

India had announced that it would establish a mission in Seattle in addition to the consulates in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta, and the embassy in Washington.

