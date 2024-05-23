GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shaw Prize in Astronomy to Karnataka-origin scientist

Published - May 23, 2024 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Srinivas R. Kulkarni, an Indian-origin U.S. scientist and brother of Sudha Murty, has been awarded the prestigious Shaw Prize in Astronomy for 2024, according to a release.

“Kulkarni, who serves as the George Ellery Hale Professor of Astronomy and Planetary Science at Caltech, has been awarded the Shaw Prize in Astronomy for 2024 for his ground-breaking discoveries on millisecond pulsars, gamma-ray bursts, supernovae, and other transient astronomical phenomena,” said a release.

Instituted by the late Hong Kong philanthropist Run Run Shaw, the Shaw Prize consists of three annual awards in Astronomy, Life Science and Medicine, and Mathematical Sciences, each with a monetary award of $1.2 million.

