Parents of six minors fined ₹25,000 each for causing road accidents

February 12, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Parents of six minors who illegally drove vehicles and caused accidents were fined ₹25,000 each. All these accidents were reported in Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station limits in 2022-23, and none of them were fatal.

Parents of these six minors appeared before the court and were levied a penalty of ₹25,000 each for allowing minors to drive their vehicles, violating rules. These parents have now paid a total penalty of ₹1.5 Lakh. 

A senior traffic police official said allowing minors to drive vehicles will attract severe penalties for vehicle owners. “During our recent special drives around schools and educational institutions, we have found many such cases and booked the vehicle owners for the violation,” the official said, appealing to all vehicle owners not to allow minors to drive their vehicles.

