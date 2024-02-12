GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru may soon get a US Consulate: Priyank Kharge

It is expected to benefit students, tech workers, and business visitors with visa services

February 12, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Priyank Kharge, IT and BT Minister with delegates of the U.S Trade Mission in Bengaluru on Monday.

Priyank Kharge, IT and BT Minister with delegates of the U.S Trade Mission in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for IT and BT Priyank M. Kharge said on Monday that Bengaluru might soon get a US Consulate, and it would help the huge population of students, technology workers, and business visitors going to the U.S. regularly with visa services and other formalities. He was speaking to delegates of the US Trade Mission that has been visiting several tier 1 and tier 2 cities in Karnataka and South India here.

Sharath Bachegowda, Chairman, KEONICS, said, “We will extend our full support to the the U.S. administration for starting a consulate in Bengaluru. It will help the IT and ITES industries, techies, and students in Karnataka, who now have to travel to Chennai and Hyderabad for their visa applications.’‘

Representatives of some 15 reputed schools from the U.S. are also part of the trade mission, in addition to senior representatives from George Washington University, University of Texas-San Antonio, Arizona State University and University of Arkansas. ‘’The trade mission also seeks to connect U.S. education institutions with Indian higher education institutions and students to advance mutually beneficial collaboration,” Kharge said.

The trade mission would also explore multiple avenues of cooperation between the U.S. and India in advancing technology innovation in manufacturing and other allied sectors by forging long-term partnerships between American and Indian enterprises, according to a statement released by state IT/BT ministry.

The trade mission would also tour Mangaluru and Manipal between February 14 and 15, 2024, meeting students in Kochi from February 16 to 17, and conclude in Coimbatore on February 20.

