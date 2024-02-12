GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BBMP gets HC notice over roadside LED display boards

It has been pointed out that norms do not allow the display of motion pictures and installation of LED display boards

February 12, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike head office at Hudson Circle.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike head office at Hudson Circle. | Photo Credit: file photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered the issue of notice to the State government and the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on a PIL petition seeking restriction on the installation of electronic display boards and not to allow highly illuminated electronic displays with LED displays on major roads across the city.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar and Justice T.G. Shivashankare Gowda passed the order on the petition filed by Deeksha N. Amruthesh, a city-based advocate.

It has been pointed out in the petition that motion pictures were being displayed on many such LED electronic display boards even though norms do not allow the display of motion pictures and installation of LED display boards. Many highly illuminated LED display boards were installed even on ground level or levels that affect the eyesight, contrary to the norms, the petitioner has stated.

Besides affecting eyesight, such highly illuminated display boards have become hazardous for the drivers of motor vehicles, says the petition while pointing out that the BBMP despite multiple representations has not acted against such highly illuminated LED display boards.

The petitioner has also pointed out that the high level of brightness used for displaying advertisements during the day is used even during the night, and this is a hazard for both motorists and others.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.