BBMP gets HC notice over roadside LED display boards

February 12, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered the issue of notice to the State government and the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on a PIL petition seeking restriction on the installation of electronic display boards and not to allow highly illuminated electronic displays with LED displays on major roads across the city.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar and Justice T.G. Shivashankare Gowda passed the order on the petition filed by Deeksha N. Amruthesh, a city-based advocate.

It has been pointed out in the petition that motion pictures were being displayed on many such LED electronic display boards even though norms do not allow the display of motion pictures and installation of LED display boards. Many highly illuminated LED display boards were installed even on ground level or levels that affect the eyesight, contrary to the norms, the petitioner has stated.

Besides affecting eyesight, such highly illuminated display boards have become hazardous for the drivers of motor vehicles, says the petition while pointing out that the BBMP despite multiple representations has not acted against such highly illuminated LED display boards.

The petitioner has also pointed out that the high level of brightness used for displaying advertisements during the day is used even during the night, and this is a hazard for both motorists and others.