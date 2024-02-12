GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-wheeler rider attacks constable, arrested

February 12, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Wilson Garden police have arrested a two-wheeler rider who assaulted a traffic police official when he tried to enforce traffic norms on Monday. The accused has been identified as Syed Sai, 28, a resident of BTM Layout.

When the accused was riding his two-wheeler at the 10th Cross junction of Dr. Marigowda Road, constable Siddarameshwara Kaujalagi tried to take his photo as he was riding without a helmet. The accused allegedly objected to the policeman taking his photo and got into a fight with him. The accused allegedly snatched the mobile phone of Mr. Kaujalagi, abused him verbally, and even bit the contable’s hand. Following this, the constable soon called for backup and the accused was arrested.

