December 21, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Bengaluru

Terminal 2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has been recognised as one of the world’s most beautiful airports and awarded the world special prize for interiors at the UNESCO’s 2023 Prix Versailles.

The World Judges Panel for the Prix Versailles 2023, chaired by renowned fashion designer Elie Saab, announced the latest architectural projects to win a World Title, according to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA.

The Prix Versailles, established in 2015, focuses on intelligent sustainability as a cultural driver, acknowledging innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, ecological efficiency, and values of social interaction.

T2, also known as the Terminal in a Garden, was inaugurated on November 11, 2022. Encompassing 255,661 square metres, the terminal is built upon four foundational pillars — technological leadership, terminal in a garden, environmental and ecological stewardship, and a celebration of Karnataka’s rich heritage and culture. Embraced in engineered bamboo, the terminal’s interiors offer a contemporary yet classic ambiance. The terminal features a spacious indoor garden with rammed-earth walls and waterfalls, as well as hanging planted bells, adding to the terminal’s unique aesthetic.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited, said, “The nomination of T2 for the 2023 Prix Versailles Award is a moment of immense pride, and we are pleased to see the terminal receiving the recognition it deserves. T2, with its unique blend of art and technology, serves as a distinctive gateway, leaving a lasting impression on global travelers, and offering a glimpse of the rich offerings of our State and country.”

According to BIAL, in Phase 1, T2 is designed to accommodate 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA), aligning with its vision of blending functionality with aesthetic appeal. T2 aims to be a visual delight to all passengers with its insightfully curated art and décor elements that are part of BIAL’s recently launched Art Programme that promises to be awe-inspiring making passengers’ journey through the terminal an unforgettable experience.

The sustainable design of T2, the world’s largest terminal pre-certified with a Platinum LEED rating by the US Green Building Council before operational commencement, reflects the airport’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Additionally, it has garnered the prestigious Platinum certification under the IGBC Green New Building rating system.