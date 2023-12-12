December 12, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Karnataka government informed the legislative Assembly on December 12 that it will come out with legislation to regulate hookah (hukka) bars, which are mushrooming in Bengaluru.

Replying to BJP member K.C. Ramamurthy during Question Hour, Home Minister G. Parameshwara informed that there is no legislation to regulate hookah bars.

Citing a court order, he pointed out that currently it was just enough for those operating food outlets to dedicate a separate enclosure for hookah bars, and there is no need to obtain an additional trade licence for a hookah bar. This had come in the way of either BBMP or police having control over these outlets, as these are not the authorities to issue any licence to such establishments.

The proposed legislation would be drafted by consulting BBMP authorities and the police, the Home Minister said.

Earlier, opposition members demanded a ban on such bars. Claiming that inhaling hookah would cause more harm to lungs than cigarettes, BJP member S. Suresh Kumar expressed concern that mushrooming of hookah bars are a threat to the health of the youth of Bengaluru.

Ban in other States

Pointing out that 10 other States, including neighbouring Tamil Nadu, have banned hookah bars, he demanded that Karnataka emulate them.

BJP member Arvind Bellad described hookah as an entry-level drug, and expressed concern that it would fuel the drug menace. The opposition members also referred to the recent episode in Bengaluru of a building housing a hookah bar catching fire.