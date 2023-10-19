Hookah bar was operating illegally, action to be taken against BBMP: Home Minister

October 19, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, after visiting the accident spot on Thursday, said the hookah bar, Mudpipe, where the fire accident occurred on Wednesday, was being run illegally as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had only given permission for food catering.

He said the BBMP had failed to verify what business the owner was running and added that action would be initiated against BBMP officials for their negligence.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Emergency Services Department carried out a special drive at M.G. Road and Church Street to check whether pubs and restaurants were adhering to fire safety rules.

Officials said several hookah bars have been operating in Bengaluru and owing to the thick fume and fragrance, it is impossible to detect smell in case of leakage during operational hours.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has directed the Special Commissioner (Health) to submit a report on the fire incident at the hookah bar. Later, action will taken against officials who failed to shut this cafe.

Injured still critical

Meanwhile, the condition of the injured employee, identified as Prem Singh Saud, still remains critical. He was admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to Apollo Hospital on Bannerghatta Road.

Speaking to The Hindu, a unit head of the hospital said he had sustained a head injury and fractured his hand after jumping from the building. He will be kept under observation for the next 72 hours in the ICU.