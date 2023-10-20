12 bars and restaurants in Bengaluru shut down for violating licence rules

October 20, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Spurred into action following the recent fire accident in a cafe in Koramangala, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which inspected food and beverage joints in the city on Friday (Oct 20), shut down 12 business establishments for allegedly violating rules specified in the licence.

This comes two days after a hookah bar was gutted following a cylinder blast. Mudpipe cafe in Koramangala, which had obtained a licence for catering food, was also found to be serving hookah to the customers, violating the rules. The cafe was deemed illegal by the police and the BBMP, prompting them to crack down on such establishments across Bengaluru.

Total numbers

According to the data shared by the BBMP, there are a total of 1,118 pubs, bars, and restaurants that were issued licences by the civic body, the highest number is in the south zone (248). Of these, the BBMP on Friday carried out an audit of 232. The civic body has issued notices to 86 and shut 12 of them.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), K.V. Trilok Chandra, talking to The Hindu, said among the 12, there are pubs, bars, restaurants, and hookah bars. The officials who conducted the unexpected inspection verified their licences and later checked for violations. The BBMP also inspected installations of fire safety measures.

A source in the BBMP said this activity will continue until all establishments are checked. “The BBMP will mercilessly close down illegal joints, and those found violating specific rules will be asked to fix the problem,” said an official.

Notices served

During Friday’s audit, the highest number of notices were issued in the west zone, with 18 joints receiving notices, while the highest number of shops were closed in east zone, 7.