General body meeting of Karnataka NRI forum held in Jeddah  

Raza Ali Khan, Country Manager of Air India and Air India Express-Western Province, Saudi Arabia, was the guest of honour at the event

January 02, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The 15th annual general body meeting of the Karnataka NRI Forum was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on December 15, 2023. 

The 15th annual general body meeting of the Karnataka NRI Forum was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on December 15, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Karnataka NRI Forum, Jeddah, an organisation formed for the welfare and enrichment of the non-resident Indian community from Karnataka residing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, hosted its 15th annual general body meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on December 15, 2023. 

Raza Ali Khan, Country Manager of Air India and Air India Express-Western Province, Saudi Arabia, was the guest of honour at the event.

He lauded members of the forum for their achievements in promoting the welfare of Kannadigas. He emphasised the importance of their work in fostering unity, preserving culture, and providing support to the NRI community. He congratulated the KNRI Forum for approaching Air India seeking direct passenger flight services from Jeddah to Mangaluru, and assured that Air India management will consider their request as priority.

