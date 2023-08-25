August 25, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

A non-resident Indian has been accused of showing his wife as a sex worker on social media. The complainant is a 35-year-old resident of Bajpe, near Mangaluru.

In the complaint to Bajpe police, Denilda Flavia Tellis stated that she is lives with her parents in Bajpe. Her husband, Donald Paul D’Souza, stays in Dubai, U.A.E. Owing to some disagreement, Donald allegedly called her and her parents, and abused them. She further alleged that Donald opened an account on Facebook and Instagram in her name. He posted her images and stated that she is a sex worker. He mentioned her mobile number in the posts, she alleged.

Bajpe police registered her complaint on August 14 for offences under Sections 498 (A) and 504 of the IPC, and under Sections 67 and 67 (A) of IT Act.

Bajpe police said steps have been initiated to take down the offensive post.

Manipal medical student complains after man makes obscene video call using phone stolen from her friend

Udupi police arrested five persons for alleged sexual harassment of a medical student of Manipal.

The 21-year-old student hails from Chhattisgarh. In her complaint to Manipal police, she claims to have received a video call from her friend at 4.30 a.m. on August 21 when she was in the hospital. When she answered the video call, she saw a person, named Badal, at the other end. When Badal allegedly showed his genitals and behaved indecently, the student cut the call and blocked the number.

Badal then allegedly called her from another number, and again behaved indecently. The student then claims to have got calls from two mobile numbers in which a person, named Mohan Sunar, allegedly spoke in an inappropriate manner. She then claims to have got a call from a person named Nitin Putta who also allegedly spoke inappropriately. Around 8 p.m., she claims to have got a call from a person named Karthik, who also allegedly spoke in an inappropriate way.

Manipal police registered her complaint on August 22 for offences under Sections 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections 67 and 67 (A) of Information Technology Act. They arrested Badal, Mohan Sunar and three other persons.

The police said Badal hails from Nepal. He had allegedly stolen the mobile phone of the student’s friend. He used the phone to call the student. When the student blocked the number, Badal allegedly called her from another mobile phone. He allegedly shared the student’s mobile number with four of his friends, who also harassed the girl.