Efforts will be made to frame a policy and separate department for NRIs, says Arathi Krishna

Many NRIs from Karnataka are anxious about the safety of their families following Nejaru quadruple murder, NRI forum Deputy Chairperson says

November 26, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka NRI Forum Deputy Chairperson Arathi Krishna interacts with Noor Ahmed, the head of the family that became victim of the quadruple murder in Nejaru near Udupi on Sunday.

Karnataka NRI Forum Deputy Chairperson Arathi Krishna interacts with Noor Ahmed, the head of the family that became victim of the quadruple murder in Nejaru near Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka NRI Forum Deputy Chairperson Arathi Krishna on Sunday, reiterated that efforts will be made to form a policy and separate department for the safety and welfare of non-resident Indians from Karnataka in view of their anxiety over the recent quadruple murder at Nejaru, Udupi.

She was speaking to reporters after visiting the family of murder victims and consoling them at Trupthi Layout in Nejaru near Udupi. Noor Mohammed, the head of the family of victims, is also an NRI and is working in Saudi Arabia for the family. The tragic incident has also caused anxiety among other similarly situated NRIs from Karnataka, she said.

Stating that she too would join the fight demanding justice for Mr. Mohammed’s family, Ms. Krishna said she would speak to the Chief Minister about establishing a special court and appointing a special public prosecutor to conduct the murder trial as demanded by the family and general public. Mr. Mohammed too submitted a memorandum to Ms. Krishna in this regard on the occasion.

Data collection

The Deputy Chairperson said she has already directed the Udupi district administration to collect data on NRIs from the district and their families back home. Programmes would be prepared based on the collected data.

Ms. Krishna said the forum had become non-functional in the last five years, while the Congress government revived it after coming to power. Many people from coastal Karnataka are abroad and face several issues. They work abroad leaving behind the family here, she said adding the government is responsible to take care of those families.

