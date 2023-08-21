HamberMenu
Body of NRI found in Saundatti in Karnataka

Her relatives claim to have got a note stating that she was planning to end her life in Gokak falls

August 21, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The body was found in the backwaters of Navilu Teertha dam near Saundatti, in Belagavi district of Karnataka, on August 20, 2023.

The body was found in the backwaters of Navilu Teertha dam near Saundatti, in Belagavi district of Karnataka, on August 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: BADIGER P.K.

A non-resident Indian from Australia was found dead in the Naviluteertha dam near Saundatti in Belagavi district of Karnataka on August 20.

Residents of Goravanakolla village informed the police after finding a body floating in the backwaters. The body was later identified as that of Priyadarshini Lingaraj Patil, 40, of Dharwad.

She had left Australia three days ago. She is married to an IT engineer in Australia. The couple has two children. The husband in children are in Australia.

Investigation revealed that Mr. Priyadarshini had gone directly to Belagavi on her arrival from Australia, without going to her parents’ home in Dharwad. But, she had sent her bags by courier to her parents’ address.

When her relatives opened the bags, they found a note stating that she was planning to end her life in Gokak falls. Her relatives drove to Gokak, but could not find her there.

“By then, Saundatti police had alerted other stations of the body. Her relatives, who had approached the police by that time, identified the body. Reasons leading to her death are not clear. We are investigating,” said Ramanagouda Hatti, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

A case has been registered.

Her relatives told the police that she had brought the passports of her children.

(Those who are suffering from depression or other problems can call the round-the-clock helpline 104)

