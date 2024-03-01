GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast | IED suspected to be behind explosion, says Siddaramaiah

According to preliminary information, one person came to café just after noon with a bag that he left behind.

March 01, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Investigators at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe where a blast took place on March 1, 2024.

Investigators at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe where a blast took place on March 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

An improvised explosive device (IED) is suspected to be behind the blast that took place at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe around noon on March 1, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

Responding to queries from reporters on his arrival at Mysuru airport on March 1, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the police were conducting an investigation into the blast that left nine injured. The injured were, however, out of danger, he said.

According to preliminary information, one person came to café just after noon with a bag that he left behind. The person made a payment to the cashier, obtained a token, ate his breakfast and left behind a bag that reportedly contained the explosive.

Police is going through the CCTV recording in the café and questioning the cashier to gather more information. Home Minister G. Parameshwar has also been asked to visit the spot, Mr. Siddaramaiah said. Though the explosive was in small quantity, the explosion was “high”, he added.

He said blasts had not taken place in the State in recent times and asked the Opposition leaders not go indulge in politics on the matter. He said the government will take strict against the perpetrators.

