A cup of coffee and The Hindu…

Few would have believed half a century ago that The Hindu would have risen to the heights it has today. A refreshing cup of coffee and The Hindu to go with it is as good as it can get. Half of a century is a long time for an organisation to endure, and as an avid reader of The Hindu, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the editorial and operations team for their continued and committed service all this while.

A lot has changed in the last 50 years. With growing urbanisation and the advent of advanced technologies, Bengaluru also has witnessed a transformational change from being a ‘pensioners’ paradise’ to becoming the Silicon Valley of India. Throughout this journey, The Hindu has held its readers’ hand, telling them compelling stories, inspiring them to be better human beings.

Strength to strength

Today, when most of the print publications have moved their focus to digital platforms to reach out to newer audiences, The Hindu has gone from strength to strength, venturing into different avenues, offering something for every reader, whether it is a senior citizen in the city which cherishes the smell of the freshly delivered newspaper, or a millennial who likes to consume news on-the-go. A heartfelt and profound thank you to the journalists at The Hindu who have played a key role in the publication’s success.

Here’s to 50 years of pathbreaking journalism, 50 years of The Hindu’s promise to its readers in Bengaluru, 50 years of perseverance and versatility, and 50 years of eyes set on the present and the road ahead.

(Vikram Kirloskar is Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.)