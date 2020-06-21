Looking back: Pictures from Bengaluru's past

A view of Nageshwara and Panchalingeshwara Temple at Begur in Bengaluru Photo: Bhagya Prakash K.
1/13
A file photo of Cricket stadium in Bengaluru Photo: Department of Information and Public Relations
2/13
A file photo of Majestic area in Bengaluru Photo: Department of Information and Public Relations
3/13
A file photo of Ulsoor lake in Bengaluru Photo: Department of Information and Public Relations
4/13
A file photo of Bangalore . Photo: Department of Information and Public Relations
5/13
A file photo of Town hall in Bengaluru Photo: Department of Information and Public Relations
6/13
The Dharmambudi lake area in the 1950s.
Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
7/13
Bengaluru in the begining of the 20th century. The Avenue road area when it was a simple Doddapet.
8/13
The Ashoka Pillar stands tall amidst a vast expanse of land, which is now Jayanagar Extension. The layout was inaugurated by C. Rajagopalachari on January 17, 1948.Photo: A_NANJINDA RAO
9/13
One of the towers (limit for Bangalore) built by its founder, Kempegowda, on the northern side of Bangalore. The city has now expanded far beyond this land mark. The place was in utter neglect in July 1976 when this photo was taken. Photo: R_RAMACHANDRA SWAMY
10/13
The Bangalore palace and the rose garden. Photo taken in 1940.
Photo: K_S_RAMASWAMY
11/13
A file photo of Mahatma Gandhi Road ( M G Road ) in Bengaluru Photo: Department of Information and Public Relations
12/13
The British Queen, Elizabet who arrived in Bangalore on February 21, 1961, driving in State near Vidhana Saudh. Seated by her side is the governor of Mysore, Sri Jayachanaraja Wodiyar.Photo: G_PARTHASARATHY
13/13
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.