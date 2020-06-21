Let us all reinvent Bengaluru, writes Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

For most of us, the city where we grew up has a special place in our hearts. Bengaluru, which I have called home all my life, has seen a complete transformation in the last 50 years.

Growing up, I was proud of Bengaluru’s laid-back charm, numerous parks, tree-lined roads, and above all, its cosmopolitan and courteous ethos. One of the most well-planned of small urban agglomerations, the garden city was the home town of the cream of India’s intelligentsia — scientists, engineers, administrators, and artists.

Moreover, there was a sense of pride within the administration and the political system. City commissioners and political leaders were efficient and put citizens first. Bengaluru exuded a grace that pervaded everything.

In the last several decades, the city has witnessed a humongous growth in industry, trade and commerce leading to extensive urbanisation.

Today, the city stands at the crossroads. It has attained a global stature in the economic sphere through its industry and entrepreneurship. Now, its citizens and leaders also need to ensure that it emerges as a global metropolis of the future – a sustainable city with a high liveability index in terms of civic amenities, roads, clean air and water, housing, infrastructure, safety, and sanitation. Bengaluru must enrich the life experience of its citizens.

Political will and civic sense are crucial to bring about this transformation. Together, we the citizens of Bengaluru can create a city of the future for us, a city that is a joy to live and work in.

The city of the future needs to be a city for citizens, of citizens and by citizens.

As a citizen of Bengaluru, I am proud of what my city stands for today and what it stood for yesterday and believe that we can merge the best of both to build a city of tomorrow.

Let’s reinvent Bengaluru. And to do that we the citizens need to reinvent ourselves.

(Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon Limited, a biotechnology company based in Bengaluru.)