9-year-old girl found dead in swimming pool of apartment complex in Bengaluru

She left home saying she was going out to play, but was later found motionless in the swimming pool

December 29, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a swimming pool in a residential apartment complex.

A representational photo of a swimming pool in a residential apartment complex. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

A nine-year-old girl was found dead in the swimming pool of a residential apartment in Bengaluru on the night of December 28.

The deceased, Manasa, was a resident of Prestige Lakeside Apartment in Varthur. She left home saying she was going out to play, but was later found lying motionless in the swimming pool. She was rushed to a private hospital where the doctor declared her as brought dead.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s father Rajesh, the police have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

Related Topics

bengaluru / accident (general)

