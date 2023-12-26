Bengaluru police extend deadline by an hour on New Year’s eve

December 26, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police have extended the deadline for all establishments by an hour till 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve in the city. Meanwhile, the city police guidelines for the revelry, especially on M.G. Road and Brigade Road, are silent on increase in COVID-19 cases in the city and doesn’t specify on guidelines for the same.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, B. Dayananda holding a press meet on Tuesday, December 26, said clubs and pubs can operate till 1 a.m. instead of midnight. Such an extension was given on New Year’s Eve last year too. He announced elaborative security measures ahead of New Year’s Eve in the city, especially in the prime locations where the festivities are observed.

For the first time, M.G. Road metro station will be closed for outbound services from nearby locations to other stations. As a stampede-like situation prevailed at M.G. Road last year, this time the government decided to close outbound train services from the station from 11 p.m. in the night. However, inbound services are available till 1:30 a.m. The commuters have to move to Cubbon Park metro station or Trinity metro station to catch the train.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have restricted the movement of vehicles between 8 p.m. on December 31 and 1 a.m. on January 1 on M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, a portion of Museum Road, Rest House Road (between Museum Junction and Brigade Junction) and Residency Road (from Residency Road Junction to M.G. Road Junction).

The vehicle owners who park vehicles on these roads have to vacate the vehicles before 4 p.m. on December 31, if failed the violators will be penalised. Parking on these roads is prohibited till 4 a.m. next day. To curb speeding, and stunts and avoid accidents, all flyovers except on Airport Road will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drone cameras will be used for monitoring, with a focus on key areas like Koramangala and Indiranagar’s 100 feet road.

Safety Islands for women

The officials have set up a designated area termed Women Safety Island within the city intending to provide a secure environment for women who are stepping out of their homes to celebrate the new year. The police will also set up 48 check posts in the city to check drinking and driving cases and have advised to bring along non-drinkers in the groups to drive the vehicles.

As part of security arrangements, a large team comprising additional police commissioners, a joint commissioner, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 160 Police Inspectors (PIs), 600 Sub-Inspectors, 600 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), 1800 Head constables, and 5200 constables have been deployed across the city, said Mr. Dayananda. He said the police have been cracking down on drugs for the past one week to ensure a drug free new year.