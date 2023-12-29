Two killed in accidents involving BMTC e-bus and BBMP garbage truck

December 29, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - Bengaluru

A 42-year-old welder was killed when a speeding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage truck knocked him down in Banashankari police station limits on Wednesday.

The deceased Madassar was going home for lunch break when the garbage truck knocked down his scooter near Bendre Circle. Mudassar lost control and came under the moving wheels and was severely injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctor declared him as brought dead.

The Banashankari traffic police have registered a case against the BBMP garbage truck driver, Manjunath, 50. His medical examination showed he was drunk. A case of rash and negligent driving, drunk driving, and also causing death due to negligence has been registered against him. Manjunath was arrested and the truck was seized for further investigation.

Woman killed

In another incident, a 61-year-old woman was killed when a speeding Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus knocked her down near Subbaiah Circle in Halasuru Gate police station limits on Wednesday.

The deceased Pushpa, a resident of Cubbonpet was walking to a bakery near her house when the speeding bus knocked her down. Vinay Mani, 35, son of Pushpa owner of a hair salon in his complaint said that Pushpa was crossing the road at Subbaiah Circle when the bus coming from Devanga junction in a rash and negligent manner knocked her down. Pushpa sustained severe head injuries and was bleeding from the nose. Passersby rushed her to Victoria hospital where the doctor declared her as brought dead.

A few other passersby stopped the bus driver identified as Nagaraja H. and handed him over to the police for further investigations. The police said that Nagaraja was driving an electrical bus and his rash and negligent driving led to the accident. Based on the complaint the police have registered a case against Nagaraja, 35, charging him for rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence. Nagaraja was subjected to medical examination and the report is awaited.