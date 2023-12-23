GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Twenty injured as private bus falls into lakebed 

December 23, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty people sustained injuries when a private bus lost control on the tankbund road of Bidaraguppe Lake on Attibele - Sarjapura Main Road and fell into the adjoining lakebed on Saturday morning.

The bus had over 50 people and had started from Chikka Bellandur and was heading towards Om Shakti temple in Tamil Nadu. When the bus was going on the tankbund road of Bidaraguppe Lake on Attibele - Sarjapura Main Road, the bus driver lost control and the bus toppled into the adjoining dry lake bed with no water.

The lake bed was not very deep, and nearly 20 people on the bus suffered minor injuries in the accident. Passersby rushed to the spot, rescued all those on the bus, and rushed them to the hospital. However, all have suffered minor injuries and are said to be out of danger.

