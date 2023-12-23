GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior citizen accidentally falls to death inapartment

December 23, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A senior citizen fell to his death on the stairs of his apartment in the early morning hours of Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Thimmaiah, 75. He was residing at his son’s fifth floor apartment in Ittamadu. 

On Friday night, his son had been on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala, Kerala. Thimmaiah had a habit of waking up in the night and going out.

On Saturday, around 2.30 a.m., Thimmaiah walked out into the portico of the apartment as he was unable to sleep. However, he slipped and fell on the steps of the apartment. He suffered severe head injuries and is suspected to have been left unattended for a while. By the time he was discovered early morning, he was dead.

Related Topics

senior citizens

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.