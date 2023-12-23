December 23, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

A senior citizen fell to his death on the stairs of his apartment in the early morning hours of Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Thimmaiah, 75. He was residing at his son’s fifth floor apartment in Ittamadu.

On Friday night, his son had been on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala, Kerala. Thimmaiah had a habit of waking up in the night and going out.

On Saturday, around 2.30 a.m., Thimmaiah walked out into the portico of the apartment as he was unable to sleep. However, he slipped and fell on the steps of the apartment. He suffered severe head injuries and is suspected to have been left unattended for a while. By the time he was discovered early morning, he was dead.