24-year-old killed in Bengaluru after friend inserts compressor air hose in his rectum

He had gone to a service centre where his friend put the hose pipe of the compressor into his anus and released air at high pressure

March 28, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a two-wheeler servicing centre.

A file photo of a two-wheeler servicing centre. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

A 24-year-old youth died of internal injuries after his friend allegedly inserted a compressor air hose into his rectum, at a car service centre at Thanisandra in Bengaluru on March 25.

The victim, Yogesh Ramajinappa, worked in an event management company. He was residing with his father and sister at Ashwathnagar. The marriage of his sister was scheduled in April

On March 25 evening, he went to CNS Car Spa and Service Centre to get his friend’s bike serviced. He needed the bike for his sister’s wedding preparations.

At the service centre, his friend Murali put the hose pipe of the compressor into his anus and released air at high pressure. Yogesh sustained internal injuries. His intestine was damaged, and he collapsed.

He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on March 26.

Based on a complaint filed by Yogesh’s sister Jayashree, police arrested Murali on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

bengaluru / accident (general)

