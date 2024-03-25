GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2 SSLC students die in Shivamogga hours before exam in Karnataka

While one girl student died in an accident, a boy allegedly ended his life at his residence

March 25, 2024 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Students arrive to appear for SSLC class 10 exam at a government school in Kengeri, off Mysuru Road, in Bengaluru on March 25, 2024.

Students arrive to appear for SSLC class 10 exam at a government school in Kengeri, off Mysuru Road, in Bengaluru on March 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Two SSLC students, who were to appear for the board examinations beginning March 25, died in separate incidents. While one met with an accident, another allegedly ended his life.

Ummai Khulsum, 16, of Jambaraghatta in Bhadravati taluk, was waiting to catch a bus at Vittalapura on March 24 evening when she was hit by a car. She died on the spot.

She was on the way to a relative’s places in Shivamogga. She was hit by a car heading to Shivamogga from Channagiri. Holehonnur police have registered a case.

In another case, Parasuhram Babu, 16, was found dead in his residence at Yadehalli in Sagar taluk on March 25, hours before the SSLC examinations began. Babu belonged to a family that had migrated from Dandeli in Uttara Kannada. He was a student of Karnataka Public School at Yedehalli.

It is said that he ended his life after sending a message to one of his sisters on March 24 night. Anandapura police received information on March 25. The police are yet to register a complaint. They are collecting information from the family members.

