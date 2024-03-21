March 21, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following an incident where a youth fell onto the metro track and died on Thursday, commuters say there is a crying need for installation of Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) at Metro stations in Bengaluru.

After similar incidents of people getting onto the electrified tracks at Namma Metro stations, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on February 1, installed platform safety railings at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange station as part of a pilot project.

According to BMRCL, it has plans to install PSDs in various upcoming metro stations, with the first installation set for Konappana Agrahara in Electronics City. This station, funded by Infosys Foundation, is part of the R.V. Road-Bommasandra Yellow Line, slated to potentially commence operations this year end.

Recently, BMRCL issued a tender to install PSDs on the Pink Line, Blue Line Phase 2A (Central Silk Board-K.R. Pura), and elevated airport city station, as part of the Blue Line Phase 2B (K.R. Pura-airport).

Under the agreement, 13 underground stations are earmarked to receive full-height Platform Screen Doors (PSDs), while 37 elevated or at-grade stations in the specified metro projects will be fitted with half-height Platform Screen Gates (PSGs). This agreement also encompasses the implementation of CBTC signalling, train control systems, and platform screen door/gate systems.

“PSDs play a crucial role in preventing incidents such as individuals falling onto the tracks, leaning over platform edges, or wandering beyond designated platform areas,” a BMRCL official said.

“PSDs are very much required. BMRCL should incorporate them into all forthcoming lines before their public debut. During peak hours, navigating crowded platforms is a challenge,” said Vijay Reddy, a metro commuter.

Sachin Rao, another commuter said, “Platform gates serve a crucial function beyond aesthetics, particularly in a bustling metro like Bengaluru. It’s imperative for BMRCL to install them across all lines to prevent potential incidents and disruptions to passenger operations. This measure is essential to not only prevent suicide attempts but also for safeguarding passengers during peak hours, minimizing the risk of overcrowding-related accidents.”

Currently, PSDs are only installed in metro stations in Delhi and Chennai. BMRCL typically relies on security guards to deter individuals from approaching the platform edge and encourages them to queue up.