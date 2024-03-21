GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food delivery executive arrested for allegedly misbehaving with woman customer in Bengaluru

The accused reportedly entered her house by requesting her to let him use the wash room

March 21, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Illustration for The Hindu

Illustration for The Hindu

The HAL police arrested a 27-year-old food delivery executive for allegedly misbehaving with a 30-year-old software engineer at AECS Layout in Bengaluru on March 17.

The accused, Akash Basavaraj, is a native of Kalaburagi. He resides in a paying guest accommodation at Kundalahalli. He went to the woman’s house to deliver food that she had ordered online. The accused reportedly requested her to let him use the wash room as it was an emergency.

The complainant reportedly allowed him to do to, and went to the kitchen to attend to her chores. The accused allegedly followed her into the kitchen and held her hand. The complainant hit him with a frying pan and raised an alarm, following which the accused fled the scene.

The woman complained to the food delivery company, and to the police, who registered a case under Section 354A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was arrested.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.