March 21, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 19-year-old youth allegedly fell onto the Namma Metro tracks at Attiguppe Metro Station on the Purple Line at around 2:10 pm on Thursday, March 21. He was hit by an oncoming metro train and was killed on the spot.

The deceased, identified as Dhruv Thakkar, was a first year student of the BA LLB programme at National Law School of India University, Bengaluru and hailed from Mumbai, Maharashtra, police sources said. As the train ran over the boy, his body was severely mangled and police had a tough time recovering his body from the tracks. The body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

People gather outside Attiguppe station where a person jumped in front of metro train at 2.10 pm in #Bengaluru, causing #NammaMetro to partially shut down services between Magadi Road and Challaghatta. Trains are running only between Magadi Road and Whitefield.

📹: @photomurali1pic.twitter.com/MlmYls9gW5 — The Hindu-Bengaluru (@THBengaluru) March 21, 2024

The student was seen talking over his mobile phone just before he fell onto the tracks, police said. S. Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Bengaluru confirmed the incident and revealed the identity of the victim, and refused to comment further.

Investigation is underway to ascertain whether the boy accidentally fell onto the tracks or deliberately jumped to end his life.

Metro services disrupted

Due to the incident, Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line experienced disruptions for some time. Train services resumed following clearance from the authorities.

Earlier this year, on January 5, a 23-year-old male passenger attempted suicide by jumping in front of an approaching Metro train at Jalahalli Metro Station. The incident caused disruptions on the Bengaluru Metro’s Green Line (Nagasandra-Silk Institute) services for approximately 50 minutes. The injured man was later admitted to a hospital where he recovered.

Metro operations had also come to a halt for 15 minutes on January 1 due to an incident at Indira Nagar station where a woman jumped onto the metro track to retrieve her phone, which she accidentally dropped. As a result, metro officials switched off the power supply to ensure safety.

NLSIU offers condolences

Reacting to the news about the death, Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor, NLSIU, said, “The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore, is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden and unexpected demise of one of our students, Mr. Dhruv Jatin Thakkar.”

“He was a warm and compassionate person, and a bright and diligent student, well-liked by his peers and faculty. The NLS community stands in solidarity with his grieving family and friends in this period of deep sadness. The University staff are working closely with the authorities and extending all support to his family members,” he added.

He also said that classes for the remainder of the week at NLSIU would be cancelled as a mark of respect and a condolence meeting would be held in the campus on March 22.

(Those in distress or having suicidal thoughts can call Arogya Sahayavani number 104 for help)