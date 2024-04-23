April 23, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a tragic incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old baby was run over by a car driven by her father in front of their house in Agara village in HSR Layout in Bengaluru on April 21.

The deceased is Shazia Jannat. The child had returned from Channapattana in the evening, along with her parents, after attending a family function.

Her father, Shabik Mehdi, a 31-year-old businessman, took out the luggage from the vehicle while other members of the family got out of the car and went inside the house.

Shazia came out of the car and was standing next to the front door when Shabik got into the driver’s seat. He was going to drop off his sister-in-law and her children at their house.

When he drove out, Shazia, who was standing close to the from door of the car, was knocked down and came under the rear wheel of the vehicle. She was crushed to death.

Hearing her scream, family members rushed out of the house. They took her to a hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV camera.

HSR Layout traffic police arrested Shabik on the charges of death due to negligence, and rash and negligent driving. Later, he was released on bail.