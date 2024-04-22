Bengaluru Traffic Police sign MoU with tech company to launch navigation app

April 22, 2024 02:49 am | Updated 02:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Traffic Police, which is focusing more on management rather then enforcement with an aim to further ease the traffic scenario, signed an MoU to bring out another mobile app from a tech company (Mappls MapmyIndia) to provide real-time updates on traffic, safety, and road conditions.

The navigation app, according to the police, is integrated with real-time traffic data, predictive analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to provide commuters with personalised navigation solutions on a three-dimensional platform. This will help in finding the quickest route to their destination, avoiding congestion hotspots, or receiving live updates on road conditions, the police said.

“Through the MoU, the traffic police have gained access to better traffic monitoring systems and advanced algorithms, empowering them to make informed decisions and implement targeted interventions to alleviate traffic bottlenecks. Moreover, the app served as a platform for community engagement, allowing citizens to report traffic violations, potholes, and other road hazards in real time. This is going to improve the traffic movement and management,” a senior officer said.

“We, at BTP, want to disseminate information regarding road traffic conditions to all road users on a real-time basis. This would enable them to make an informed decision regarding their route and commute. So far, we were doing this using social media platforms (like X, Public, FB and IG) and FM Radio. Extending this concept, we have started sharing this information to map services like Google Maps and Mappls. Traffic conditions such as diversions, vehicle breakdowns, accidents, road conditions like tree fall, water logging, oil spills, civic works, processions, etc - basically events which affect traffic movement - are being shared in real time. We intend to reach more road users and commuters by doing so,” said M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic.

Earlier, in January, the traffic police launched an artificial intelligence-based app to improve traffic management in the city. The AI-backed Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management (ASTraM) app is designed to offer holistic insights into road traffic scenarios, aligning with the objectives of the Road Safety Awareness Week.