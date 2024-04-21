GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four-year-old boy killed in freak accident in Ramohalli

April 21, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A four-year-old boy was killed after he was run over by a vehicle while crossing the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru road in Ramohalli under Kumbalgodu police station limits on Saturday.

The victim, Ayush, was the son of Amar and Pooja, a couple from Uttar Pradesh. Amar had come to Ramohalli to work as a wall painter. The couple had two children and Ayush was the older one.

According to the police, the couple had come to a mobile phone shop in Ramohalli. While Pooja was busy talking to the shopkeeper, Amar crossed the road to buy chocolates for the children.

Meanwhile, Ayush slipped away from Pooja’s hand to go to his father and was crossing the road, when the lorry, in a bid to overtake a parked bus, run over Ayush. The driver did not notice Ayush and ran over him, the police said.

Passers-by confronted the driver and beat him up, and then damaged the lorry before handing him over to the police.

The police got the driver admitted to the hospital and are awaiting his recovery for further investigation. The police seized the damaged lorry and the medical report confirmed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol, a police officer said.

The Kumbalgodu police have registered a case of death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving against the driver for further investigation.

