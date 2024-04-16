GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man dies after falling from railway bridge

April 16, 2024 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified man was killed on the spot when he fell from the railway bridge in Chandapura on Bengaluru Hosur highway early on Monday.

Passersby noticed the man crash on the road from the bridge and alerted the police. The Surya City police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

The Byappanahalli railway police suspect that the deceased, aged around 30, was hit by a train while walking on the bridge. It was not clear whether it was case of suicide or an accident, a police officer said. The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. A case of unnatural death has been taken up.

(Those in distress and are having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph:104)

